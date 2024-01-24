Justice league: Telangana HC issues stay on removal of APP

Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court granted an interim stay on the order issued on January 4 this year, terminating the services of G Shyam Rao as the additional public prosecutor (tenure) at the Court of V Additional District and Sessions Judge in Bodhan, Nizamabad district. Justice Bhaskar was hearing a writ petition filed by Shyam Rao, challenging the state government’s decision. Executed through GO 9, it cited alleged violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) during the recent Assembly elections.

The petitioner contended that the termination was arbitrary, illegal and in gross violation of the principles of natural justice. It was argued that the government, represented by its principal secretary, Home (Court-A1) department, had terminated the services without issuing any notice or conducting an enquiry. The petitioner further said that the termination order was in contravention of Article 14 of the Constitution of India and Clause 9 of Telangana Law Officers (Appointment and Conditions of Service) Instructions, 2000, issued vide GO 187 Law department dated December 6, 2000. Justice Bhaskar considered the petitioner’s contentions and issued notices to the respondent authorities. He also granted an interim stay on the termination orders and adjourned the case to four weeks.