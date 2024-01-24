Maatlis Hospital gets TSMC notice over ad for illegal courses

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Medical Council on Tuesday sought an explanation from the medical director of the Maatlis Hospital for offering training courses for unqualified persons by specialist doctors.

In its notice, TSMC said according to information circulating on phone messages, WhatsApp and other social media platforms, the hospital is conducting a training programme for unqualified persons by Dr Sandeep of the emergency medicine department, Dr Ravi Kumar Reddy, cardiologist and Dr Sai Krishna, general physician. Such a programme is illegal as per the National Medical Commission Act and also as per the TSMC Act, the notice said.

“It is illegal as per the NMC Act, 2019, the Code of Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics- Regulations, 2002 of NMC, which comes under unethical acts,” the notice said. The TSMC also enclosed the pamphlet handed out by the hospital/

The TSMC directed the hospital to submit an explanation by January 26, and also cancel the proposed training course or face appropriate action.