One dead as bride’s family attacks groom’s home in Telangana's Medak town

SANGAREDDY: In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old youth was murdered and two others grievously injured in an attack on his home after his brother married a girl against the wishes of her family in Nawabpeta Colony of Medak town late on Tuesday.

Police identified the victim as Potharaju Nagesh, whose brother Udaypal married Bhavani, a resident of the same colony, in Hyderabad on Monday.

Udaypal and Bhavani had fallen in love and decided to get married. However, Bhavani’s brother Ranjit vehemently opposed their decision, leading to several confrontations between the two families.

Following their marriage, a group of people, led by Bhavani’s brother Ranjit and other relatives, descended on Nagesh’s residence and attacked him. Due to the attack, Nagesh, along with his father Yadagiri and brother Saikumar, sustained severe injuries. Nagesh succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to hospital.

Medak police registered a case and launched an investigation. The body of Nagesh was handed over to his family after the postmortem examination.