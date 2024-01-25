‘Arrogant’ KTR under illusion BRS is still in power: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

KARIMNAGAR: BJP national general secretary and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday alleged that the BRS working president KT Rama Rao was showing arrogance as in the past as he is under the illusion that his party is still in power.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, he said that the BJP exposed the anarchic and corrupt governance of former CM K Chandrashekar Rao and that that’s why people rejected the BRS in the Assembly elections.

Referring to Rama Rao challenging for an open debate on development in Karimnagar, Sanjay said: “I am ready for the challenge. You come with your father for the debate.”

“The people of Telangana have no faith in the BRS. They don’t trust its leaders any more. In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the BRS will be finish a distant third in all segments. The BRS leaders won’t be able to even secure their deposits,” he said.

Sanjay also slammed the BRS for not allocating funds for the development of temples when it was in power.

“You gave hundred of crores for the development of masjids. But you failed to do renovate several temples which are in dilapidated condition,” he said.