Not changing loyalties, say BRS MLAs after meeting CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Putting all speculations to rest, the four BRS MLAs who met the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday clarified that they have no intention of changing their loyalties to the Congress.

Speaking to reporters at the Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday, the BRS leaders said that they will take legal recourse if anyone indulges in spreading false propaganda against them.

The four MLAs — Sunitha Lakshma Reddy, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, G Mahipal Reddy and Manik Rao — said they met the CM only to request the government to extend protocol to them and to implement the assurances given by the Congress.

“We are not changing our loyalties. The BRS leadership has complete faith on us and we have faith in the leadership,” Sunitha said.

Stating that there was nothing wrong in meeting the CM to get some issues resolved, she said that they would fight against the “violation of protocol”.

She also exuded confidence that the BRS would win the Medak seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.