Not changing loyalties, say BRS MLAs after meeting CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Putting all speculations to rest, the four BRS MLAs who met the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday clarified that they have no intention of changing their loyalties to the Congress.
Speaking to reporters at the Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday, the BRS leaders said that they will take legal recourse if anyone indulges in spreading false propaganda against them.
The four MLAs — Sunitha Lakshma Reddy, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, G Mahipal Reddy and Manik Rao — said they met the CM only to request the government to extend protocol to them and to implement the assurances given by the Congress.
“We are not changing our loyalties. The BRS leadership has complete faith on us and we have faith in the leadership,” Sunitha said.
Stating that there was nothing wrong in meeting the CM to get some issues resolved, she said that they would fight against the “violation of protocol”.
She also exuded confidence that the BRS would win the Medak seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
‘Won’t leave BRS’
Prabhakar Reddy said that they met the CM only to discuss the problems related to their respective Assembly segments.
Stating that Revanth Reddy is the CM not just for the Congress, he said: “It is wrong to spread false propaganda stating that we are joining the Congress.”“Anyway, who will join the Congress?” he queried sarcastically.
Recalling that he also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past, he said it should not be construed as showing interest in joining the BJP. “As long as I am in politics, I will be with the BRS,” he declared.
Mahipal Reddy, meanwhile, said that they brought the issues related to their Assembly segments to the notice of the district collector and to follow up on that, they also met the CM. “I will not leave BRS as long as I am alive,” he vowed.
“One should not come to the conclusion that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was going to join BJP as he met the Prime Minister to talk about state issues,” he remarked. Manik Rao said that they met the CM only to resolve the pending problems of the people.
“The Congress was trying to halt the Sangameswara and Baswesvara lift irrigation project works. I have requested the CM not to stop the construction of these lift projects. We also discussed security related issues with the CM,” he said.
“I owe my political career to the BRS. I prefer to die as a BRS worker than change my loyalities,” he said.