Amit Shah to hold meetings in 3 districts on Jan 28

HYDERABAD : The BJP is on a mission to win as many seats as possible in Telangana in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

As part of this mission, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will embark on a whirlwind tour of the state on January 28, covering three districts in a single day. Shah is scheduled to arrive at Begumpet airport at 1 pm on Sunday and attend meetings in Mahbubnagar, Karimnagar and Hyderabad on the same day.

In Karimnagar, the Union home minister will address a party workers meeting and discuss the strategy to be adopted for retaining the the seat, which Bandi Sanjay had won in the last elections. He will then proceed to Mahabubnagar and addressed the party’s election management committees. The BJP is confident of winning the Mahabubnagar seat in the upcoming elections.

Later, he will address a meeting in Hyderabad, in which experts from various fields, thinkers and educationists will also take part.

The BJP wants to improve its LS seat tally in the state from four to 13 and to achieve this target, it recently appointed new presidents to district units and different wings of the party. The BJP won Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Secunderabad seats in the 2019 LS polls. In addition to these seats, the BJP is also focussing its energies on Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool and other segments this time.

Revanth regime following in BRS footsteps: LaxmanMeanwhile, BJP MP and OBC Morcha national president K Laxman said that the Congress regime under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is following the footsteps of BRS. After hoisting the national flag during the Republic Day celebrations at the BJP party office here said: “Like the BRS government, the Congress government too is misleading people in the name of guarantees.”