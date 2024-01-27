K Chandrasekhar Rao addresses BRSPP meeting, asks MPs to raise Telangana issues in Parliament

HYDERABAD: Asserting that only BRS can raise the voice of Telangana in Parliament, BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday directed the party MPs to raise the issue of pending assurances in AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 and also oppose the proposal of the Union government to bring the common irrigation projects of AP and Telangana under the control of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB).

After a month-long gap, after he underwent hip surgery in December, Rao addressed the first meeting of the pink party at his Erravalli farmhouse and chaired a meeting of the BRS Parliamentary Party (BRSPP).

The former CM told the party leaders that he would soon meet the people and participate in a series of programmes in the coming days.

He reportedly said that only BRS can protect the interests of the people of Telangana . Rao reportedly said that the Congress government could not achieve all its assurances given to the people. He hoped that the people would start rallying BRS again within six months or one year.

To meet Jal Shakti minister

Briefing the media later, former Irrigation minister T Harish Rao said: “It’s wrong to hand over the common irrigation projects like Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam to the KRMB. The state government has already agreed to hand over the projects to the KRMB. Without finalising the share of Telangana in Krishna river waters, handing over projects to KRMB would be detrimental to the people of Telangana. Our MPs will raise these issues in Parliament.”

He also said that the BRS MPs would meet Jal Shakti minister during the Parliament session and request him not to take over the irrigation projects.

He alleged that both the Congress and BJP rendered injustice to the state in the past in river waters issue.

Stating that there were 13 assurances in the six-guarantees assured by the Congress, Harish Rao demanded that the state government start implementing all of them before the LS election code comes into force.