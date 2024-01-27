Telangana: Kavitha seeks Bharat Ratna for Jyotirao Phule

HYDERABAD: A round-table conference conducted by BRS MLC and Bharat Jagruthi founder K Kavitha on Friday unanimously resolved to request the state government to instal the statue of Jyotirao Phule on the premises of the State Legislative Assembly.

The meeting decided to write letters to the all political parties seeking their support for the installation of Phule’s statue at the Assembly. Kavith also said that round table conferences would be organised in every district and university campuses.

Bharat Jagruthi would also organise a maha dharna at Dharna Chowk soon, demanding that the Union government confer Bharat Rathna on Phule, set up a separate Ministry for BCs and take up BC census. She also demanded that Phule’s life history should be included in the high school curricula.

Kavitha demanded that the state government instal Phule’s statue by April 11, the birth anniversary of the 19th century social reformer.