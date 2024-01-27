Revanth set to visit Indravelly, 1st CM after massacre

ADILABAD : Indravelly in Adilabad district is going to witness a rare event. For the first time, a chief minister will be visiting the village after a blood-curdling massacre in 1981.

According to unofficial sources, the police had shot and killed more than 40 adivasi tribals while they were agitating for their rights on the fateful day of April 20, 1981. The officials, however, had put the toll at 13.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is all set to visit Indravelly, lay the foundation stone for a ‘smritivanam’ in an area of one acre and offer prayers at Nagoba temple in Keslapur.

Revanth Reddy is likely to visit Indravelly either on January 28 or 29. He will be addressing his first public meeting there, after becoming the chief minister. It will also mark the beginning of the election campaign for the ensuing Lok Sabha election.

Revanth Reddy is sentimental about Indravelly. He believes that if he begins any work here, he will succeed. He had kickstarted the campaign for Assembly elections from here and became the chief minister. He then had promised the construction of ‘smritivanam’, after coming to power.

On the instructions of the state government last month, the district authorities along with mandal-level officials visited Indravelly village and inspected the place. They organised a gram sabha where they passed a resolution for the construction of ‘smritivanam’ and sent it to the state government.

After the Indravelly massacre, attempts were made to construct a memorial but the then AP government did not give permission. In 2016, the High Court issued orders, allowing a limited number of people to pay tributes to the martyrs. This led to more people visiting the village and paying tributes.