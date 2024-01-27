Telangana Congress in dilemma over appointments to nominated posts

HYDEABAD: The ruling Congress finds itself on the horns of a dilemma in regard to making appointments to the nominated posts including chairpersons of state-run corporations.

The party is yet to make up its mind on which of the two options is the best- appointing them immediately or deferring them to a later date after Lok Sabha polls. One school of thought believes that filling the posts would energise the leaders and the cadres. But there is an equally strong argument that those who would not and the sinecures might turn against the party and harm its interests in the LS polls.

The top sources in the party told this newspaper that AICC general secretary (Organization) KC Venugopal discussed with the party leadership in this regard during his recent visit to attend the workshop conducted to train the booth-level cadres.

The party is veering to the conclusion that it would be better if the exercise is deferred to a later date after the elections. Within the ranks of the Congress, some leaders have served the party for more than a decade. The party is currently weighing the possible fallout on the party’s interests if they are not accommodated in some positions immediately.

Earlier, before the visit of Venugopal, it was speculated that the party was ready to fil the nominated posts.

“After the Lok Sabha elections, the party would have to fill two MLC and Rajya Sabha seats. Then he party could get round to making appointments to nominated posts,” the sources said.

It remains to be seen what the next move of the party would be at at time when Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had promised the party leaders that they would get the opportunity of holding the office for two terms.