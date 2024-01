HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday announced that the state government would soon conduct a caste census as promised before the state Assembly elections.

The chief minister at a review meeting on SC, ST, and BC welfare departments, asked the officials to take necessary steps to conduct the caste census. Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar (BC Welfare) and Danasari Anasuya (Women Welfare) attended the review meeting.

Revanth Reddy, in the run-up to the recent Assembly elections, had promised a caste census which would help the government design welfare schemes based on the population of various castes. The census would help deliver the benefits of the welfare schemes to the targeted sections.

Referring to SC, ST, and BC Gurukul schools, he proposed their establishment in the Integrated Educational Hub instead of being set up in different locations.