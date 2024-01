SANGAREDDY : A fire broke out in the extended quarters of the Ramachandrapuram police station on Sunday evening. As many as 47 seized vehicles — 36 two-wheelers, eight cars and three auto-rickshaws — have been gutted in the incident.

The police suspect that some person could have thrown a lit object, such as a beedi, behind the compound wall, due to which the dried leaves in the vicinity caught fire and spread the flames.