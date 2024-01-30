Lobbying on in Telangana Congress for RS seats

HYDERABAD : The state Congress can win two out of the three Rajya Sabha seats in the elections to be held on February 27 given its strength in the State Legislative Assembly.

On Monday, the Election Commission of India issued a notification for election of 56 members to the Rajya Sabha as the tenure of incumbents, including three BRS members — Vaddiraju Ravichandra, Joginapally Santhosh Kumar and Badugula Lingaiah Yadav — will end in April.

There is heavy competition for the Rajya Sabha seats among Congress leaders. Senior leaders, including K Jana Reddy, Renuka Chowdhury, G Chinna Reddy, Madhu Yashki Goud, Ch Vamshi Chand Reddy, SA Sampath, Bellaiah Naik, Addanki Dayakar, V Hanumantha Rao and Sare Satyanarayana, are vying for seats.

The BRS is likely to renominate one of its three outgoing Rajya Sabha MPs. The Congress has 64 MLAs in the Assembly and the BRS 39. To win, a candidate needs at least 30 first preference votes. Recent political developments such as BRS MLAs paying a courtesy call on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy have fuelled suspicions of cross-voting that could help the ruling party walk away with all the three Rajya Sabha seats.