Modi’s target is to increase turmeric exports by 400 per cent, says Arvind

NIZAMBAD : Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to ensure that the turmeric exports increase from Rs 1,600 crore to Rs 6,400 crore by 2030.

Addressing a meeting of turmeric farmers, traders, commission agents, buyers and officials at the Market Yard, he said that the Modi government is aiming to ensure that the turmeric exports increase by 400 per cent. “The National Turmeric Board will become operational from this season. It will ensure that the infrastructure will be improved so as to provide all possible assistance to farmers, from plantation to export of their produce.”

“The Union government is planning to spend over Rs 200 crore to create ideal infrastructure facilities for the farmers to thrive,” he added and suggested that the farmers adopt organic methods to cultivate turmeric.

“From this year, farmers will get a minimum of Rs 10,000 to Rs 1,350 per quintal of their produce in the Nizamabad Market Yard. From next season, farmers will get Rs 20,000 per quintal and the price will be increased up to Rs 25,000 quintal in the coming years,” he said.

He suggested that the traders should also become exporters by establishing small industries in Lakkampally and other places in the district.

He also expressed the hope that state government will extend all assistance to farmers by implementing the central schemes like Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana to provide crop insurance. He also said that state government, in coordination with the Union government, should implement the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) when turmeric prices drop.

Nizamabad Urban MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta, Armoor MLA P Rakesh Reddy and BJP district president Dinesh Patel Kulachari were present on the occasion.