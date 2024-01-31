Congress focuses on Adilabad, Revanth to launch LS poll campaign from Indravelly

ADILABAD: With an objective to regain its former glory in Adilabad constituency, the Congress is believed to be focusing all its energies on securing this seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The grand old party has already appointed Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka as the in-charge minister of the erstwhile Adilabad district.

The party is now gearing up to launch its Lok Sabha poll campaign from Indravelly on February 2 when Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will address a public meeting.

Indravelly holds sentimental value for Revanth Reddy. It is the venue of his first public meeting after taking over as the TPCC chief. He then went on to help the Congress win the Assembly elections.

The Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency comprises seven Assembly segments. In the recent Assembly polls, the Congress secured just one seat (Khanapur) while the BRS won Asifabad and Boath, and the BJP won Nirmal, Mudhole, Adilabad and Sirpur seats.