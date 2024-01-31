Congress focuses on Adilabad, Revanth to launch LS poll campaign from Indravelly

ADILABAD: With an objective to regain its former glory in Adilabad constituency, the Congress is believed to be focusing all its energies on securing this seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
The grand old party has already appointed Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka as the in-charge minister of the erstwhile Adilabad district.
The party is now gearing up to launch its Lok Sabha poll campaign from Indravelly on February 2 when Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will address a public meeting.
Indravelly holds sentimental value for Revanth Reddy. It is the venue of his first public meeting after taking over as the TPCC chief. He then went on to help the Congress win the Assembly elections.
The Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency comprises seven Assembly segments. In the recent Assembly polls, the Congress secured just one seat (Khanapur) while the BRS won Asifabad and Boath, and the BJP won Nirmal, Mudhole, Adilabad and Sirpur seats.
Adivasi voters
The Adivasis, who form a major chunk of voters, supported the BRS in 2018 Assembly elections and they backed the BJP in 2019 LS elections.
The Congress now wants to win over these tribal voters to its side. Seethakka, ever since she was named as the in-charge minister of the erstwhile Adilabad district, has been making efforts to reach out to the people in this ST-reserved segment in a bid to win their confidence.
Multiple aspirants for party ticket
Multiple candidates are said to be aspiring for the Congress ticket to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Adilabad. They include senior leader Naresh Jadhav, Adivasi Sena State president Kova Daulath Rao and Athram Suguna.