Former RRB chairman sentenced to 5 years in jail

HYDERABAD: The Principal Special Judge for CBI cases in Hyderabad on Tuesday handed down a rigorous imprisonment of five years, along with fines totalling Rs 7,87,000, to former Chairman of Railway Recruitment Board, Mumbai, Satendra Mohan Sharma, and former CEO of Hassan-Mangalore Rail Development Corporation, AK Jagannadham for their involvement in a case related to the leakage of examination papers for the posts of Assistant Station Master and Assistant Loco Pilot in 2010.

Satendra Mohan Sharma faced RI of 5 years, with a fine of Rs 1,75,000, and AK Jagannadham has been sentenced with a fine of Rs 1,31,000. The CBI had registered a case on June 15, 2010, alleging that Sharma and Jagannadham conspired with private individuals to leak question papers for the Assistant Loco Pilot and Assistant Station Master examinations scheduled for June 6, 2010.

The accused reportedly entered into a conspiracy with agents, receiving payments ranging from Rs 3.5 to Rs 4 lakh.

Agents then lured aspirants nationwide, collecting amounts between Rs 5,000 to Rs 1,50,000, along with their original qualification certificates. CBI searches at official and residential premises led to the recovery of approximately Rs 36.9 lakh in cash.

15 accused were initially arrested during the investigation and later released on bail.