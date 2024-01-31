Ganja chocolates on Hyderabad police radar

HYDERABAD: A seemingly innocuous yellow and gold-coloured packet of chocolate has caught the attention of the police. Sold under the brand name of Charminar Gold Munakka for Rs 10–30, these chocolates are laced with ganja and are highly addictive, especially for young children.

Based on a tip-off, the Excise sleuths on Monday raided a house at Kokapet and seized over 4 kg of ganja-laced chocolates. The sleuths found that a man named Somya Rajan had brought the chocolates from Odisha.

The Excise sleuths also found bigger yellow and green packets of chocolates named Masthi Munakka.

Upon investigation, the cops came to know that the accused was selling these chocolates primarily to labourers and students. The excise police apprehended Rajan, filed a case under the NDPS Act and are investigating.