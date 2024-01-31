Ganja chocolates on Hyderabad police radar

HYDERABAD: A seemingly innocuous yellow and gold-coloured packet of chocolate has caught the attention of the police. Sold under the brand name of Charminar Gold Munakka for Rs 10–30, these chocolates are laced with ganja and are highly addictive, especially for young children.
Based on a tip-off, the Excise sleuths on Monday raided a house at Kokapet and seized over 4 kg of ganja-laced chocolates. The sleuths found that a man named Somya Rajan had brought the chocolates from Odisha.
The Excise sleuths also found bigger yellow and green packets of chocolates named Masthi Munakka.
Upon investigation, the cops came to know that the accused was selling these chocolates primarily to labourers and students. The excise police apprehended Rajan, filed a case under the NDPS Act and are investigating.
Pan shop owner held
Meanwhile on Tuesday, a pan shop owner from Nanakramguda was apprehended by the TS-NAB while in possession of ganja-laced chocolates.
According to the police, the pan shop owner, identified as Hilaluddin Mazumdar, received the chocolates from Lukchnow sent through a courier service. The package contained 560 ganja-laced chocolates weighing 2.8 kg.
According to police, Mazumdar hails from Assam and turn to selling ganja-laced chocolates to make ends meet. His contact who sent the chocolates from Lucknow has been identified as Bipin. Police said that Mazumdar procured the chocolates for Rs 5 per piece and used to sell it only to known customers.
Just three weeks ago, the Kothur police arrested three Odisha-based drug peddlers for selling Charminar Gold Munakka to young school children.
The police were alerted by a school staff that some students were displaying drowsiness and were behaving abnormally after consuming these chocolates.