Telangana CM Revanth directs cops not to shut down Kumari Aunty's food stall

HYDERABAD: A day after Raidurgam traffic police asked social media fame ‘Kumari Aunty’ to find a different location for her food stall, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday directed the DGP to re-examine the decision and let her continue work in the same place. Sources also revealed that CM Revanth Reddy will soon visit Kumari Aunty’s food stall.

Sai Kumari, popular on social media for her ‘Two livers extra.. That’s a Rs 1,000 order” video, was asked to shut down her eatery in Madhapur on Tuesday as it was as a source of traffic congestion in the IT sector area. The Raidurgam traffic police instructed her to close her stall for a week and get assistance from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) authorities to identify a more suitable location for her eatery.

Speaking to TNIE on Tuesday, Ganesh Patel, a Raidurgam traffic inspector, said : “She has not received any permit to run the stall. It is on a footpath and many YouTubers visit the place to record videos. The stall has caused quite a congestion in the IT sector stretch.”

However, Kumari alleged that in the move to streamline traffic in the IT stretch, only her business was affected. In that regard, the inspector claimed that there are around 10 other stalls in the footpath but they have a high court stay in their favour, which is why they could not ask them to shut down.