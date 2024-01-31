Telangana: 7 students hospitalised after eating dal & rice in BC welfare school

MEDAK: As many as seven students of the BC Social Welfare School in Pragathi Dharmaram village of Ramayampet mandal fell ill after consuming their meal in the boys’ hostel on Tuesday.

According to sources, 25 students went to school after having dal and rice in the hostel mess. Of them, five complained of stomachache while another two puked in the classroom. They were taken to the nearby Primary Health Centre (PHC) for treatment.

The students alleged that the seven children fell ill as the food being served in the hostel usually contained insects.

Despite lodging complaints multiple times, no action has been taken to address the issue, they said, adding that the authorities are not concerned that the students are being provided bad quality food.