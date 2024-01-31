Telangana assembly segments will get Rs 1 crore to address drinking water issues

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday directed officials to conduct a comprehensive survey to identify the villages and habitations that are facing drinking water crisis.
As the tenure of sarpanches ends on Wednesday, the chief minister asked the officials to take the responsibility of supplying drinking water in rural areas.
The engineers concerned were asked to visit all the villages and prepare a list of habitations that have no proper drinking water supply. Based on the survey findings, new proposals will be made and sent to the Centre to seek funds under the Jal Jeevan Mission.
The chief minister also announced that Rs 1 crore, out of the Rs 10 crore special funds allocated for each Assembly constituency, will be used for addressing the drinking water needs of the respective segments.
During a review meeting on Panchayat Raj & Rural Development, the chief minister directed the officials to prepare a plan of action to address drinking water shortage in the ensuing summer.
He also suggested that the officials utilise water from the newly constructed reservoirs, including Mallannasagar, Kondapochamma and Ranganayak Sagar reservoirs, apart from Krishna and Godavari waters for drinking water needs. He felt that it would be easier to supply drinking water to the surrounding villages from the reservoirs at a low cost.
Powers of sarpanches
He also wanted the officials to finalise necessary procedures to give powers to the sarpanches. He directed the officials to entrust the responsibility of maintaining drinking water supply, taps and the pipelines in the villages to sarpanches.
“No one is paying attention to the intra-village works and house-to-house tap water supply carried out under Mission Bhagiratha scheme. Drinking water crisis will aggravate if there is no accountability,” the chief minister told the officials.
The officials informed the chief minister that the issue of drinking water management in the villages was not under anyone’s control.
The CM said: “The previous government’s claim of supplying safe drinking water to every household did not help the state practically. Due to this, the state could not get the funds under the Jal Jeevan Mission from the Centre.”
Revanth asked the officials to stop projecting Telangana as a rich state by suppressing the facts.
“People are still facing drinking water problems in many parts of the state, including tandas, gudems and Agency areas,” the CM said, while recalling that the residents of Khanapur village have brought to his notice the issue of shortage of drinking water during the recent Assembly elections.
On rural development, the CM suggested that women groups be given the work of stitching uniforms for students of government schools, Gurukul and hostels as well as police personnel.
“The women groups would be provided required training, if necessary, and arrangements would be made for the same,” he said.He also directed the officials to develop road networks in the villages and connect all the habitations.
Lack of connectivity
The officials informed the CM that 422 gram panchayats and 3,177 habitations still do not have road connectivity.
Revanth asked the officials to lay black top roads in the villages. “The employment guarantee scheme funds will be linked, if necessary, for the road development works,” the chief minister said.
Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Minister D Anasuya and R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy were present on the occasion.