Telangana assembly segments will get Rs 1 crore to address drinking water issues

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday directed officials to conduct a comprehensive survey to identify the villages and habitations that are facing drinking water crisis.

As the tenure of sarpanches ends on Wednesday, the chief minister asked the officials to take the responsibility of supplying drinking water in rural areas.

The engineers concerned were asked to visit all the villages and prepare a list of habitations that have no proper drinking water supply. Based on the survey findings, new proposals will be made and sent to the Centre to seek funds under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The chief minister also announced that Rs 1 crore, out of the Rs 10 crore special funds allocated for each Assembly constituency, will be used for addressing the drinking water needs of the respective segments.

During a review meeting on Panchayat Raj & Rural Development, the chief minister directed the officials to prepare a plan of action to address drinking water shortage in the ensuing summer.

He also suggested that the officials utilise water from the newly constructed reservoirs, including Mallannasagar, Kondapochamma and Ranganayak Sagar reservoirs, apart from Krishna and Godavari waters for drinking water needs. He felt that it would be easier to supply drinking water to the surrounding villages from the reservoirs at a low cost.