Telangana HC stays notification appointing MLCs under Governor's quota

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday ordered a status quo on the notification appointing M Kodandaram Reddy and Amer Ali Khan as Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) under the Governor’s quota.
The stay on the notification came a day before Kodandaram and Amer Ali Khan were scheduled to take oath as MLCs after the Governor approved their names for the posts.
Following the order by a bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, the swearing-in of the two nominees has been put on hold till February 8, 2024, the next date of hearing of two writ petitions filed by Dasoju Sravan and Kurra Satyanarayana.
Sravan and Satyanarayana had been recommended by the erstwhile BRS government for the MLC posts. However, their nominations were rejected by the Governor, citing reasons such as “not an eminent person” and “having political affiliation.”
On Tuesday, the bench expressed dissatisfaction with the state government’s decision to recommend the new names for the MLC posts under the Governor quota, through a notification dated January 25, 2024, while the writ petitions challenging the rejection of Sravan and Satynarayana’s nominations are still pending.
Earlier, Sravan and Satyanarayana had filed two Interlocutory Applications (IAs) seeking a stay on GO MS No 12 appointing Kodandaram and Amer Ali Khan as MLCs. Another IA was filed to implead the newly appointed MLCs to the ongoing writ petitions.
Aditya Sondhi, a senior advocate representing Dasoju Sravan, opposed the state government’s decision, arguing that it contradicts the agreement reached in court. He highlighted a press release issued by the Governor on January 17, 2024, asserting that the state would refrain from recommending fresh names for MLC posts under the Governor quota until February 8, 2024.
In response, Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy informed the court that the appointments were made under the Representation of the Peoples Act, leading to the issuance of the notification by the Governor’s office. Following this, the bench adjourned the matters to February 8, 2024.