Telangana HC stays notification appointing MLCs under Governor's quota

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday ordered a status quo on the notification appointing M Kodandaram Reddy and Amer Ali Khan as Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) under the Governor’s quota.

The stay on the notification came a day before Kodandaram and Amer Ali Khan were scheduled to take oath as MLCs after the Governor approved their names for the posts.

Following the order by a bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, the swearing-in of the two nominees has been put on hold till February 8, 2024, the next date of hearing of two writ petitions filed by Dasoju Sravan and Kurra Satyanarayana.

Sravan and Satyanarayana had been recommended by the erstwhile BRS government for the MLC posts. However, their nominations were rejected by the Governor, citing reasons such as “not an eminent person” and “having political affiliation.”