Telangana minister Ponnam dares BRS to overthrow Congress govt

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Asserting that the state government won’t tolerate “arrogant” remarks being made by BRS leaders, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar extended a challenge to pink party leaders, saying, “If you have any guts, try and overthrow the Congress government.”

He, along with Vemulawada MLA Adi Srinivas and party Sircilla constituency in-charge KK Mahender Reddy, attended programme where Mustabad ZPTC member Gundam Narsaiah, sarapanches, MPTCs, former market committee director and several BRS leaders joined the Congress on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, Prabhakar claimed that BRS working president KT Rama Rao was unable to digest the fact that the Congress emerged victorious and was running the government. “Rama Rao gave up his sense of dignity, became immature and started speaking against the Congress government,” he added.

When Rama Rao was a minister, he got the Congress district chief and party activists arrested, Prabhakar said. All cases registered against Congress activists during the BRS regime would be lifted, he added.

Asserting that the Congress had a more liberal approach to governance, he said the state government won’t clamp down on the Opposition as the BRS did during its regime.