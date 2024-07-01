10th Schedule should be amended to prevent defections, says former vice president Venkaiah Naidu

HYDERABAD : Stating that there were many loopholes in 10th Schedule of the Constitution, former vice president M Venkaiah Naidu stressed the need to amend it to prevent defection of elected people’s representatives from one party to another.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually released three books on life of Venkaiah Naidu on the eve of his 75th birthday.

Addressing the gathering, Venkaiah Naidu said that if MLAs or MPs want to change their loyalties, they should resign from the post before joining another party. “Nowadays, no one remembers which politician is in which party,” he said.

“If a politician doesn’t like the ideology of a particular party, he or she can change the party. But that leader should first resign from the post before joining another party,” he said.

He also suggested that every political party should formulate its own code of conduct for activists and leaders.

“Once again the time has come to establish political schools to train activists as done by former MP NG Ranga in the past,” he added.

Telangana Governor CP Radhakrishnan, Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, BJP MP M Raghunandan Rao, BRS MLA T Harish Rao, AP Assembly Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu and AP Health Minister Y Satya Kumar were present on the occasion.