45-minute dance theatre on Alluri Sitaramaraju premieres in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD : Under the aegis of the Ministry of Culture and Shankarananda Kalakshetra (SK), a dance theatre production on freedom fighter Alluri Sitaramaraju, Manyam Veerudu - Alluri Sitaramaraju, premiered at Ravindra Bharati on Saturday.

The 45-minute dance theatre production was choreographed by the artistic director of SK, Dr Ananda Shankar Jayant. A cast of 21 dancers from SK along with guest artistes Mithun Shyam playing Sitaramaraju, Surender Nath playing a British captain and dancers from Hyderabad and Bengaluru brought the choreography with martial arts and fight scenes to life. The musical soundscape by Sweta Prasad and IV Renukaprasad set to Telugu poetry by Venkat Gadepalli, along with English narration by Jayant Dwarkanath, lights by Surya Rao and digital design by Gunjan Ashtaputre added to the experience.

“Many of my choreographies have been inspired by Telugu Vaggeyakaras, such as Thyagaraja, Bhakta Ramadas and Annamayya, apart from modern poets Devullapalli Krishna Sastri, Rayaprolu Subba Rao and Venkata Parvateesam Kavulu. Our latest production offers our salutations to one of our own and India’s great freedom fighters,” Dr Ananda said.