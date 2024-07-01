BRS leader Harish Rao accuses government of neglecting the unemployed

HYDERABAD : Slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for ignoring the plight of the unemployed in the state, BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao asked as to why the former remained indifferent to hunger strikes and protests of job seekers.

The legislator from Siddipet on Sunday visited Motilal Naik who is on a hunger strike at Gandhi Hospital.

“It is unfortunate that Motilal Naik is on a hunger strike for the past seven days but the government is refusing to respond,” he said.

“On behalf of the BRS, we appeal to Motilal to end his strike. This is not just his fight. Naik is fighting for lakhs of unemployed people in the state,” he added.

“A Revanth Reddy, Professor M Kodandaram, Riaz, Balmoori Venkat and Akunuri Murali visited coaching centres in Ashok Nagar and met unemployed youth. They conducted bus yatras and brought Rahul Gandhi to Ashok Nagar, and made several promises. All of you (Congress leaders) ‘secured jobs’ but did nothing for the unemployed,” he said and questioned “why they were silent now”.

The BRS leader also recalled the assurance given by Rahul Gandhi that the Congress would provide two lakh jobs within a year of coming to power.

He demanded that the state government increase Group 1 Mains eligibility from 1:50 to 1:100 as assured by the Congress. He also demanded the government keep its promise of creating 2,000 Group-2 jobs and 3,000 Group-3 jobs.

He also demanded that the government implement the assurance of providing Rs 4,000 dole per month to unemployed youth.

Did nothing when in power, BRS leaders now shedding crocodile tears: Cong

Hyderabad: Describing BRS leader T Harish Rao as “a cobra with ability to change colours like a chameleon”, TPCC media committee chairman Sama Rammohan Reddy slammed the former for “shedding crocodile” tears over unemployment issue. In a press statement issued here on Sunday, he said: “They (BRS leaders) failed to fill job vacancies for 10 years and are now shedding crocodile tears. During the BRS rule, the Group-1 question papers were sold in the market. When unemployed youth like Lavanya Pravallika ended their lives, Harish Rao didn’t utter a single word or express solidarity with the unemployed. Now, Harish Rao expressing solidarity with unemployed youth is like a murderer holding a condolence meeting.”