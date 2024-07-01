Fire at Bhadradri power station: Rs 25 crore in damages estimated

KHAMMAM : Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (TGGENCO) officials visited the Bhadradri Thermal Power Station (BTPS) on Sunday to assess the impact of Saturday’s fire.

Following the assessment, Thermal Director Lakshmaiah said that they are currently evaluating the damage, which is estimated to be between Rs 22-25 crore and added that it will take about 45 days to fully ascertain the extent of damage and understand the exact nature of the incident.

The officials declined to provide further details about the incident. It was reported that lightning struck the generation transformer last night, causing a significant fire. Firefighters managed to bring the flames under control after a two-hour operation. Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday held a review on the incident and asked officials to submit a report.

This marks the first such incident in the history of BTPS. The cause of the lightning strike on the generation transformer remains unclear. The affected Unit 1 has been shut down temporarily.