Telangana: CBI books three Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Customs officials for corruption

HYDERABAD : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against two former superintendents and one inspector of the Customs department here at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) over corruption allegations.

According to the CBI, on March 16, the CISF personnel posted at the airport intercepted two persons from two private companies while they were exchanging foreign currency of various countries worth Rs 2.93 lakh with a father-son duo carrying Indian currency.

“It was alleged that the said foreign currencies were given to the private person by the accused officials of the Customs department posted at RGIA,” the CBI said in an official press release. The accused persons purportedly obtained the foreign currencies from international passengers by saying they would not impose custom duty or impose a lesser duty on the passengers.

Reportedly, the accused were using this modus operandi regularly. Following this allegation, the CBI conducted searches at four places and recovered incriminating documents and further investigation is on.