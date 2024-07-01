Telangana: Government neglecting segments of BJP MLAs, alleges Bandi Sanjay Kumar

KARIMNAGAR : Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday warned the state government against neglecting the constituencies represented by BJP legislators.

Speaking to the media here, Sanjay said: “The Congress government is showing bias in the allocation and release of funds for development of constituencies. It is giving funds only to those segments which are represented by the Congress MLAs.”

“There shouldn’t be any politics after elections. After the formation of government, all constituencies should be treated equally. If the state government continues to neglect the segments represented by BJP MLAs, then the Centre may have to re-think about extending its cooperation to the state,” he said.

“If this government wants to follow in the footsteps of previous BRS government, it will be a big loss both to the Congress as well as the state,” Sanjay added.

To a query on AP Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan hinting at a possible alliance between the BJP and Jana Sena in the upcoming local bodies elections in Telangana, Sanjay said: “The BJP national leadership will take a decision after discussing the matter with the state BJP president.”

Sanjay, along with local leaders and BJP cadre, watched Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann ki Baat programme at Thimmapur mandal.