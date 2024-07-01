Telangana government to improve Pupil-Teacher Ratio, begins transfers

HYDERABAD : The state government has decided to rationalise school teachers by improving the Pupil-Teacher Ratio (PTR) and initiated the process of transferring teachers based on the number of students enrolled in each government school.

Under the previous guidelines outlined in GO No.17 and 25, one teacher was assigned to schools with 0–19 students, two teachers for schools with 20–60 students and three teachers for schools with 61–90 students.

However, the current government has revised these norms to appoint one teacher for schools with 0–10 students, two teachers for schools with 11–40 students and three teachers for schools with 41–60 students. Web options have been made available to fill all sanctioned teacher posts in schools where students enrollment exceeds 61.

Schools with zero student enrollment will not receive teacher posts. The state government also plans to increase the number of teacher posts in schools with higher student enrollments compared to current levels. This initiative aims to enhance educational standards across all government schools through the transfer of teachers.

Meanwhile, the Upadhyaya Sanghala Porata Committee, a teachers association in Telangana, has criticised the rationalisation of teachers.

The outfit alleges that the state government is unofficially blocking posts for Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT) and equivalent positions while transferring teachers. They alleged that such actions are not conducive to effective teacher rationalisation through transfers.