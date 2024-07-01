Yellow alert for rains in Telangana over next three days

HYDERABAD : The state experienced moderate to heavy rains in the evening hours on Sunday. In the city, heavy rains were seen in West Hyderabad, including in areas such as Miyapur, Kukatpally, Madhapur, Gachibowli, Hitec City, Kondapur, Raidurg, Shaikpet, Tolichowki, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills and further to Punjagutta, Begumpet, Mehdipatnam, Rajendranagar, Old City areas, Secunderabad, Uppal, Nagole, Dilsukhnagar, Tirumalgiri, and neighbouring areas.

As per the TGDPS, statewide, Vikarabad recorded the highest rainfall of 51.3 mm, followed by Nirmal and Nizamabad at 46.3 mm and Khammam at 36.5 mm. In the city, Begumpet recorded the highest rainfall of 15.3 mm, followed by Jubilee Hills at 14.5 mm and Malkajgiri at 11.8 mm.

Light to moderate rains with thunderstorms were recorded in the districts of Vikarabad, Nirmal, Siddipet, Rangareddy, Narayanpet, Mahbubnagar, Nizamabad and other places.

A yellow alert has been issued for the next three days for light to moderate rains or thundershowers with strong surface winds of upto 30-40 kmph in many parts of Telangana.

For the next 48 hours, the city will experience light rain or thundershower towards evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 330C and 250C respectively with surface winds of around 8-12 kmph and relative humidity of 82%.