Farmers stage protest in Hyderabad over Dharani irregularities

The issue persisted after the enrolment of Dharani portal, the integrated land revenue records management system.
Farmers stage a protest against irregularities in the Dharani portal at the Secretariat in Hyderabad on Monday.
Farmers stage a protest against irregularities in the Dharani portal at the Secretariat in Hyderabad on Monday.Photo | Vinay Madapu
HYDERABAD: Several farmers from Narayanapuram village in Mahabubabad district staged a protest at the Secretariat alleging irregularities in updating details of their land titles in the Dharani portal. Following their protest, the authorities arranged a meeting for them with Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari.

Under the Narayanpet Revenue village, the land titles of about 1,200 farmers were changed to “forest” under the column of the “owner of the land”, and “father of the land owner”.

Speaking to TNIE, Dharavath Ravi, an MPTC member who led the protest, said: “It’s atrocious on the part of government to label our names and our father’s as forest. What does that even mean.”

He said that this issue came up about six years ago but there has been no response from the authorities or government despite repeated requests to resolve the problem.

