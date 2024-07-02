Minister orders legal action against illegal BRS office construction in Nalgonda, Telangana

NALGONDA: Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Monday said that the BRS party office was constructed illegally in Nalgonda district and directed the district collector to take legal action in the issue.

The minister laid the foundation stone for a 33/11 KV sub-station to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore at Beat Market colony in Nalgonda district.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkat said that the BRS party building was constructed on government land, which has a market value of Rs 100 crore, without taking the required permission from the municipality.

When the minister asked the municipal commissioner if building permission was obtained by the BRS, the latter replied in the negative and said that two notices were also issued in this regard.

The minister then asked the collector to take legal action against illegal construction. He ordered the government officials to protect the government properties and to remove any illegal constructions on government land.