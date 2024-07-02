Rumours swirl as Telangana CM Revanth Reddy considers cabinet reshuffle

HYDERABAD: Is Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy contemplating to rope in a BRS MLA, who recently joined the Congress, into his Cabinet when he undertakes its expansion?

Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha has dropped a subtle hint to this effect during an informal interaction with the media here on Monday.

Now, rumour mills are working overtime predicting that it could be Danam Nagender, who won from the Khairatabad Assembly segment on the BRS ticket. After the Congress formed the government in the state, he joined the grand old party and even contested unsuccessfully from Secunderabad as the Congress candidate in Lok Sabha elections.

Home for Seethakka?

Rajanarasimha also hinted that there might be a reshuffle in the portfolios of the existing ministers. Though Revanth Reddy had said in the past that only those who won the Assembly election on Congress B forms would be considered for Cabinet berths, there might be an exception to the rule this time.

He said that Dansari Anasuya alias Seethakka, who currently holds Panchayat Raj & Rural Development as well as Women & Child Welfare portfolios, is likely to be appointed as home minister.