Telangana CM Revanth meets Governor to discuss Cabinet expansion

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy met Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Monday. The meeting lasted about an hour.

The meeting comes amidst speculation that the CM is soon going to reshuffle and expand his Cabinet. Sources said that Revanth did discuss Cabinet expansion with the Governor. They are also said to have spoken about pending bills and other issues.

There are currently six vacancies in the Cabinet. During his recent visit to Delhi, the chief minister is believed to have sought the party high command’s approval to expand the Cabinet.

Currently, erstwhile Adilabad, Nizamabad, Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts are not represented in the Cabinet, and there is also no leader from the Mudiraj and Muslim communities.

Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, P Sudarshan Reddy, G Vivek and V Srihari are said to be among the frontrunners for a Cabinet berth. It is said that two BRS MLAs who recently joined the grand old party — Danam Nagender and Kadiyam Srihari — too are in the race. Earlier, on Friday, Revanth had said that only those who were elected on a Congress ticket would be accommodated in his Cabinet.