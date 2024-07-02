Telangana HC dismisses KCR's petition against power purchase agreement probe

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday dismissed the petition filed by BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao challenging the Justice L Narasimha Reddy Judicial Commission, which is probing the alleged irregularities in the power purchase agreement with Chhattisgarh as well as in the construction of the Bhadradri and Yadadri thermal power stations.

The bench headed by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe ruled that “we do not find any merit in the writ petition and the same fails. In the result, the writ petition is dismissed in limine. There shall be no order as to costs. Miscellaneous petitions, pending if any, shall stand closed”.

Chandrasekhar Rao’s contention that the Commission was “biased” and “predetermined” was overruled by the bench. Rao’s argument that the issues relating to the Chhattisgarh PPA were adjudicated by the respective Electricity Regulatory Commissions too was not taken into consideration.

“It is evident that the Terms of Reference are far wider than the issues adjudicated by the State Regulatory Commissions with regard to fixation of tariff and do not include the issues adjudicated by the aforesaid Commissions. Therefore, the contention that the Commission does not have jurisdiction to adjudicate the issues which have been decided by the Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission and the Chhattisgarh State Electricity Regulatory Commission, which are quasi judicial bodies, does not deserve acceptance,” the High Court order said.