Woman attempts suicide at Prajavani, alleges apathy towards land-grab complaints

JANGAON: Protesting against the alleged inaction of authorities against land grabbers, a woman attempted suicide during the Prajavani programme at the Jangaon collectorate on Monday. She doused herself with petrol and threatened to self-immolate. Fortunately, the cops posted there thwarted her attempt and shifted her to the Jangaon Government Hospital.

The woman, D Jyothi, a resident of Narmetta mandal, said her father had gifted her one acre and 15 guntas of agricultural land and had it registered under her name. She alleged that during the previous BRS government, three pink party leaders — J Anjaiah, J Vijay and J Mallaiah — fabricated land documents and grabbed the piece of land. “I repeatedly went to meet the revenue officials concerned and submitted a representation to update the records. But they are yet to take any action,” she added.

Additionally, Jyothi said that around a year ago, she had lodged a complaint during a Prajavani programme, but that did not yield any result either. Frustrated by the apathy of authorities, she attempted suicide.

Jyothi is said to have consumed many paracetamol tablets before attending the programme at the collectorate. Speaking to the media, Jangaon Inspector L Raghu said that the woman was discharged from the hospital later in the day and was in good health.