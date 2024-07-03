A year on, graduates placed at DXC Technology await onboarding

HYDERABAD : Engineering graduates who secured placements at DXC Technology from a city-based college in 2022 have been waiting for onboarding for nearly one and a half years. The IT giant, based in the US, has offices across India, including in Madhapur. As many as 4,800 campus recruits across the country are said to be facing this situation, with 219 alone from the Institute of Aeronautical Engineering (IARE) in Dindigul.

A few graduates expressed concern over mounting family pressure and the impact of a year’s gap on their resumes due to the delay, which the company attributes to a “difficult market situation”.

A 23-year-old Computer Science Engineering (CSE) recruit from IARE told TNIE: “Some of my batchmates and I received the letter of intent promising a job of Associate Professional with Rs 4.5 lakh annual package in October 2022. Initially, we were informed that we would be onboarded in August or October 2023, but the company kept postponing it while assuring us of eventual onboarding. Some of us did not even receive domain training before joining. Our last update from the company was in February 2024.”

In their last communication on February 19, the DXC hiring team asked recruits to stay patient and continue working on their skills but provided no details about joining. Recalling his family’s initial joy, the recruit, whose father is an autorickshaw driver, mentioned, “My family is currently facing financial issues. I was supposed to be earning by now and contributing monetarily. Instead, I remain unemployed, adding pressure on my family. They are constantly asking ask me to find another job.”

Another student from the same college, who received online domain training in early 2023, said, “DXC representatives told us that further training would be in-office post-joining, but there has been no communication since. In the meantime, one of my batchmates started his job at Accenture. It has been almost two years since I am unemployed, and the family pressure is growing.”

Both graduates noted that when applying for other jobs, they were asked for a year’s work experience, which they lack.

An official from IARE’s placement cell told TNIE, “We are in continuous follow-up with DXC, but they maintain the same response that onboarding will begin as per business needs.”

‘Bogus excuses by IT firms’

Meanwhile, on June 28, the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), a nationwide body representing IT professionals, wrote to Union Minister of Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya, urging intervention in the delays by DXC Technology.