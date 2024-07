HYDERABAD.KHAMMAM : Alleging that his agriculture land was dug up and grabbed with the support of local leaders of the ruling Congress and TDP, Bogedla Prabhakar, a 43-year-old farmer, died by suicide after recording a video clip in Khammam on Monday evening.

The farmer hailed from Proddutur of Chintakani mandal in Madhira Assembly segment of Khammam which is represented by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

The suicide sparked a political slugfest in the state on Tuesday with the Opposition BRS blaming the ruling party for the death of the farmer.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed officials to take action against those responsible for the death of the farmer.

In the video, purportedly shot by some other person, Prabhakar alleges that some persons dug up three acres out of his 7.10 acres of the farmland owned by him and his father Veerabhadraiah in Survey numbers 276 and 277 using earthmovers.

Ryots had tried to meet collector before ending life

In his video, the farmer mentioned the names of Kurapati Kishore, P Rama Rao, Gurram Nagamalleswara Rao, Mogili Srinu and Mogili Muthaiah in the video. Kurpati Kishore is Congress Chintakani mandal spokesperson.

Prabhakar says in the video that he met the SI and tahsildar seeking help and when he wanted to meet the district collector in Prajavani programme on Monday, the officials informed that the time was over.

He then consumed pesticides after which he called his family and informed them.