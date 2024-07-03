BRS will return to power, rule state for 15 yrs: K Chandrasekhar Rao

HYDERABAD : BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao exuded confidence that the BRS would return to power and rule the state for 15 years.

Speaking to party leaders, including Zilla Parishad chairpersons, at his farmhouse in Erravalli on Tuesday, the former chief minister said that the Congress had a peculiar type of character that whenever it comes to power it would do all the “nonsensical” works and invite the wrath of the people.

“After the NT Rama Rao’s rule, the Congress came to power and did a similar thing,” he said.

While thanking the ZP chairpersons for successfully completing their tenure, he hoped that they would achieve new heights in their political careers. On the present Congress rule, Rao wondered why the law and order situation has deteriorated in the state. “During the BRS rule, the law and order was well maintained,” he said.

On defection of BRS leaders, he said that the pink party makes leaders and not the other way round.

“We will encourage the younger generation in the party. Those who defected to other parties will be rejected by the people,” he said.

“The delimitation of Assembly segments would take place in the next two years and the number of segments would be increased to 160. Women and youth would get more opportunities in future,” he added.

He averred that the BRS would perform well in the upcoming elections to local bodies. On changing the names of some of the programmes launched by the BRS government, Rao recalled that his government never changed the names of Aarogyasri, fee reimbursement scheme and others launched by YS Rajasekhara Reddy government.

The BRS president also declared that the party would soon form new committees. The social media wing too would be strengthened, he said.Rao felicitated the outgoing ZP chairpersons.