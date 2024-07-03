CM Revanth Reddy leaves for Delhi today with expansion plans

HYDERABAD : Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and a few of his ministerial colleagues are likely to leave for Delhi on Wednesday to discuss with the party high command the expansion of state Cabinet and appointment of new TPCC chief.

It will be the chief minister’s second visit to the national capital in a span of one week.

According to sources, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and others will be travelling along with Revanth.

During their previous visit, the top Congress leaders called on Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former AICC chief Rahul Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary KC Venugopal.

It is learnt that there was disagreement among the state party leaders over allocation of two to three Cabinet berths. Consequently, the party leaders will be meeting the party high command for the second time, possibly to discuss these appointments. The party is believed to be focussing on social justice in appointment of ministers.

Sources said that two MLAs from erstwhile Adilabad district — G Vivek and K Premsagar Rao — are under consideration for the ministerial posts. The party is learnt to be having second thoughts about giving more berths to leaders from the Reddy community. Currently, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy and P Sudharshan Reddy are vying for the posts.

However, the party seems to be diligently considering the permutations and combinations before making an announcement. Speaking to TNIE from Delhi over phone, a senior leader said: “If a Lambada leader is not accommodated in the Cabinet, the party is planning to give the PCC chief post to that community.”

Lobbying on in Delhi

Meanwhile, aspirants for ministerial berths and TPCC president’s post are still camping in the national capital. TPCC working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, who is aspiring for the TPCC top post, called on AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday.

The party is also learnt to have finalised the appointments to over 30 nominated posts and it is likely to announce the appointments very soon.