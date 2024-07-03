CM Revanth Reddy to personally monitor implementation of schemes

HYDERABAD : Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has decided to personally check the implementation of various programmes, including welfare schemes and development works.

During a meeting with the special chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries of all departments at the Secretariat on Tuesday, he also revealed his plan to visit one district per week for this purpose.

During his visit to districts, he will be meeting people. The schedule of his district tours will be released soon.

During the meeting, the chief minister instructed officials of all departments to work in accordance with the priorities of the government. He made it clear that all IAS officers must “master the departments and divisions under their purview”.

He also directed the officials to work responsibly in order to provide a governance that is accountable to the people.

“The responsibility of making Telangana a model for all the states in the country lies with the authorities,” he said and directed each officer to submit one flagship idea to the government within two weeks.

The CM suggested that the officials and staff should, if necessary, purge the system to improve the working style of their departments. They were also asked to share new and innovative ideas that are useful to the people directly with the CMO from time to time.

Asking officials to be available in the Secretariat during duty hours, Revanth instructed officials to also go on a field trip to districts at least one day in a week to monitor the performance of their respective departments. He also suggested that they should hold a meeting with the senior officers of all the districts once a month.

Peeved over Collectors not stepping out of offices

The CM also expressed his displeasure over the Collectors “not stepping out of their offices” in many districts. He directed the chief secretary to ensure that the collectors also go on field trips.

Officials should visit hospitals, Anganwadi centres, schools and all government service departments from time to time, he added.

Stating that there is no personal grudge against officers, he said that they will be given better opportunities and incentives based only on their performance. He instructed officers not to bring bad name to the government by taking own decisions but to follow the advice given by the Chief Minister’s Office.

Ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Thummala Nageswara Rao, Advisor to the Chief Minister Vem Narender Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and others were present on the occasion.