HYDERABAD : Thanking popular actor K Chiranjeevi for his awareness programmes against drug abuse, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday appealed to other actors to make short videos against the menace and release these clips along with their films so they are played simultaneously in theatres.

“The film industry also has the responsibility of safeguarding society,” he said.

Flagging off new vehicles alloted to the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau and Telangana Cyber Security Bureau at the Integrated Command and Control Centre in Hyderabad, the chief minister said that the government was mulling a new law to curb the menace of drugs, after due discussion in the Assembly.

Addressing the gathering, Revanth said that the government has the responsibility to instil confidence among people by curbing the menace of drugs. “This is the reason that the government allocated adequate funds and recruited required personnel in the Police department,” he added.

“Drug menace is ruining families and also the system. Telangana is known for movements. Unfortunately, drug abuse is rampant in the state. Drug addicts are committing crimes under the influence of ganja (cannabis),” he said.

Desist, think of your future: Revanth to youth

Stating that drugs are the main reason for increasing violence against children, Revanth said the government will award promotions to the officials who work effectively to end the menace.

Stating that people should be afraid of even hearing the word “drugs”, he made it clear that the concept of friendly policing was only for victims and not for criminals.

Revanth also appealed to the youth to desist from drugs. “Telangana youth should not even try drugs. Youth should be strong and deal with the problems and challenges.”

He requested the media to focus on the problems being faced in the society rather than on political controversies. “Media has the responsibility to disseminate information regarding the good work being taken up by the government,” the CM added.

DGP Ravi Gupta, TGNAB director Sandeep Shandilya, TGCSB director Shikha Goel, Hyderabad CP K Sreenivasa Reddy, Cyberabad CP Avinash Mohanty, Rachakonda CP Tarun Joshi, IG Ramesh Reddy and other senior police officials has attended the programme.