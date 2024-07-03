Land that fought against inequality and injustices will now beat drug menace: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD : In a bid to enhance the capabilities of cops in combating narcotics and cyber offences, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday flagged off two- and four-wheeler vehicles for the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGNAB) and Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB). As many as 20 Innovas, seven Boleros and 59 motorcycles, cumulatively worth Rs 50 crore, were allocated to TGNAB, while 14 four-wheelers and 55 two-wheelers, estimated to cost Rs 3.75 crore, was assigned to TGCSB.

Addressing the media, Revanth said several specialised police wings such as CID, Grey Hounds, ACB, OCTOPUS, Special Operations Team, Task Force, and others were set up to combat different types of crime.

“In an era of rapid technological advancement, criminals have become equally adept at utilising technology to commit offences. To effectively counter these crimes, it is crucial for the government to provide necessary resources, including finance, recruitment and vehicles, to these specialized wings. This would not only enhance their capabilities but also boost the morale and confidence of the police personnel,” he opined.