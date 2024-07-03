Land that fought against inequality and injustices will now beat drug menace: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD : In a bid to enhance the capabilities of cops in combating narcotics and cyber offences, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday flagged off two- and four-wheeler vehicles for the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGNAB) and Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB). As many as 20 Innovas, seven Boleros and 59 motorcycles, cumulatively worth Rs 50 crore, were allocated to TGNAB, while 14 four-wheelers and 55 two-wheelers, estimated to cost Rs 3.75 crore, was assigned to TGCSB.
Addressing the media, Revanth said several specialised police wings such as CID, Grey Hounds, ACB, OCTOPUS, Special Operations Team, Task Force, and others were set up to combat different types of crime.
“In an era of rapid technological advancement, criminals have become equally adept at utilising technology to commit offences. To effectively counter these crimes, it is crucial for the government to provide necessary resources, including finance, recruitment and vehicles, to these specialized wings. This would not only enhance their capabilities but also boost the morale and confidence of the police personnel,” he opined.
Additionally, the chief minister said, “In any murder case, it can be observed that it is the death of one person, but in drug-related cases, it is the entire family and community that is weakened. Telangana is a platform for movements where people fight against social inequalities and injustices, which is itself an inspiration. But unfortunately, drugs have spread so widely that in any college or place, ganja is easily found and sold. The government has given full-fledged authority, recruited personnel and will stand by the police to inspire them.”
He also stressed that no specific class is defined to fall prey to drugs, and it is observed that most offenders in serious crimes happen to be addicts. Meanwhile, he added that the youth of Telangana, who are meant to be fighting against injustice, should battle this menace.
The chief minister said, “It is not the technically illiterate that fall prey to cybercrimes but the literate, technically sound and well-settled people falling for it. Be it due to naivety or greed, the ones trapped by cybercrime offenders can call on 1930 or approach the TGCSB for help.”