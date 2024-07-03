Moderate rains in Telangana over next 5 days

HYDERABAD : Parts of Telangana received heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds on Tuesday. According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), Medaram in Mulugu district received 78.3 mm of rainfall till 10 pm, the highest in the state, followed by Kondapur and Naspur in Mancherial district recording 63 mm and 56.5 mm of rainfall respectively.

Within Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, Himayatnagar recorded the highest rainfall with 36 mm, followed by Gachibowli at 12.3 mm. Raidurgam and Yousufguda at 10.8 mm rainfall.

As per IMD-Hyderabad, light to moderate rains or thundershowers along with sustained surface winds of 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places across the state for the next five days.

Maximum and minimum temperatures in the city are likely to be around 34°C and 25°C respectively.