Revanth-Naidu meeting over assets is on

HYDERABAD : Responding positively to the letter from his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu proposing a meeting on July 6 to discuss pending bifurcation issues, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday instructed officials to prepare the agenda for the meeting.

The meeting will be held at the Praja Bhavan on Saturday.

Revanth discussed the proposed meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka before sending his letter to Naidu. In his letter, he said that there was an imperative need to resolve all pending issues of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. “An in-person meeting is necessary to help us build a strong foundation for mutual cooperation, exchange of ideas and enable us to better serve our respective people,” Revanth wrote.

Congratulating Naidu on his victory in the recent elections, he said: “You have joined a very rare league of political leaders in Independent India who have taken oath as Chief Minister for a fourth time. I wish you the best for this term.”

Meanwhile, Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao asked Revanth to bring to the notice of Naidu the problems being faced by the people of a few villages that were merged with AP at the time of bifurcation and request him to return these villages to Telangana.

Unresolved issues

Division of assets belonging to 23 corporations mentioned in the 9th schedule of AP Reorganisation Act (APRA). Of these, institutions like RTC, State Finance Corporation etc are key

Difference of opinion on the division of assets of 30 institutions mentioned in 10th schedule

Disputes pertaining to commercial tax arrears, power arrears and Labour Welfare Fund

On the ground