Telangana: Dharani portal woes driving farmers to suicide

HYDERABAD : The inordinate delay in addressing the issues plaguing the Dharani portal, the integrated online revenue land records management system, has been forcing some farmers to resort to extreme steps.

On Monday alone, three farmers attempted suicide in three different districts in a desperate bid to draw the attention of authorities to the issue.

In Narmeta mandal of Janagoan district, Jyothi, a woman farmer, tried to immolate herself. Another woman farmer, G Jayamma of Lingala village of Nagarkurnool district too attempted self-immolation at the tehsildar’s office. In Ayija mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district, Prasharamudu tried to end his life by consuming pesticide. Incidentally, all three were small and medium farmers and their distress stems from the irregularities in the Dharani portal. They allege that they were being harassed since this portal was introduced.

The issues that cropped up after the introduction of Dharani range from mismatch in physical and online records, data correction, extent correction, mutation, succession, grievances related to prohibited property to non-agricultural lands assessment (NALA) conversion.

As on June 28, as many as 2,23,626 applications pertaining to land issues, most of which came up due to Dharani portal, are lying pending with the Revenue authorities at various levels.

The state government has received close to 10,000 applications through the Prajavani programme, which was initiated by the government as a grievance redressal mechanism. However, when their grievances are not being addressed, the victims of Dharani portal are taking the extreme step.

According to data provided by the Rythu Swarjya Vedika, as many as 136 farmers ended their lives due to various reasons, one of its being Dharani portal, since the Congress formed the government in the state.

On Monday, J Prabhakar, vexed by the Revenue authorities’ alleged failure to address the land-related issues he was facing, ended his life by consuming poison in Chinthakani mandal of Khammam district.