Third Wednesday of every month to be observed as Anti-Drug Abuse Awareness Day

HYDERABAD : Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a meeting to devise anti-drug strategies with police officers from Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates at the Integrated Command & Control Centre (ICCC) here on Tuesday. The third Wednesday of every month would be observed as Anti-Drug Abuse Awareness Day across the state, he declared.

Charing the meeting, the chief minister said, “The government allocated Rs 50 crore to bolster the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB), established in 2023. It now operates with enhanced capabilities, including state-of-the-art narcotics labs and additional staff recruitment. Plans are underway to establish seven Regional Narcotic Control Centres (RNCCs) and four Narcotic Police Stations across the state within the next few months. The TGNAB has also been sanctioned 170 additional personnel. They will be provided with a 60% allowance. Additionally, schools will be set up for the kids of police personnel similar to the children of military personnel.”

Advanced tech to help cops curb menace

Revanth said the government has conducted training programmes for over 3,020 officers. Awareness campaigns, involving 3,800 Anti-Drug Committees in schools and colleges, were held to educate youth about the perils of drug abuse. A total of 3,116 students have been registered as Anti-Drug Soldiers across the state. The Telangna government has also implemented technologically advanced measures. These include the use of 20 types of detection kits and the deployment of sophisticated tech for mapping drug cultivation areas.