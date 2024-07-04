2 BRS MLAs booked under BNS sections

KARIMNAGAR/ADILABAD : Two BRS MLAs — Padi Kaushik Reddy of Huzurabad and Kova laxmi of Asifabad — were booked under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections on Wednesday.

Based on a complaint filed by Zilla Parishad CEO M Srinivas, Karimnagar One Town police registered a case against Kaushik under Section 221, 126(2) of the BNS for allegedly obstructing District Collector Pamela Satpathy and other government officials from discharging their duties.

During the ZP general body meeting held on Tuesday, Kaushik staged a protest demanding action against the DEO for issuing notices to the mandal educational officers for attending a review meeting conducted by him. He also sought release of funds for implementation of second phase of Dalit Bandhu scheme.

While Collector Pamela Satpathy was leaving the venue, he tried to prevent her and staged a sit-in protest, demanding that the DEO be suspended.

Meanwhile, Kaushik Reddy made a representation to Commissioner of Police Abhisek Mohanty. In his complaint the legislator said: “What’s wrong in raising my voice over non-implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme, shortage of funds in providing quality education to poor students as well as facilities at government hospitals. Police registered a case against me. They are denying me the right to raise my voice over people’s issues.”

Earlier in the day, speaking to the media at his residence in Veenavanka mandal, he said that he will move a privilege motion against the ZP CEO and DEO.

Another BRS MLA, Kova Laxmi, was booked by Asifabad police for allegedly making objectionable comments against Kumurambheem Asifabad District Congress Committee president K Vishwaprasad.

According to Asifabad Circle Inspector G Satish, a case was registered against Laxmi under Sections of 124/24, 296(B) and 351(2) of BNS. She was booked based on a complaint lodged by Congress leader Kudmetha Vishwanath, alleging that the MLA used abusive language against Vishwaprasad while staging a protest in front of the collector’s office. The Congress leader also submitted a video clipping.

Meanwhile, BRS working president and Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao condemned police action in registering a case against Kaushik Reddy. “Being an MLA, he has every right to bring the problems being faced by people to the notice of authorities,” he told.

On the other hand, ZP floor leader and Congress leader Geekuru Ravinder demanded that Kaushik tender an unconditional apology for using unparliamentarily language during the ZP meeting.