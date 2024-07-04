Day after his death, speculation abounds over suicide of farmer in Telangana

KHAMMAM : There are several doubts circulating on social media regarding the suicide of farmer Bogedla Prabhakar. Some say that he took this extreme step after being provoked by certain individuals, while some say that he was given pesticide mixed in a soft drink by someone.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vkramarka on Wednesday assured people that the government will not spare anyone responsible for the farmer’s suicide.

Family members of the farmer on Wednesday staged a protest before Mandal Revenue Officer K Ramesh at the water tank near the deceased’s fields. Prabhakar’s wife questioned the MRO about why he did not respond to her husband’s complaints earlier and why he had only come after Prabhakar’s death. Initially, the family members obstructed the MRO for some time and later allowed him to proceed after the police pacified them. According to sources, the police are focusing on the person who recorded the video of the farmer and are considering the possibility of registering a case against the person.

Speaking to TNIE, Khammam ACP SV Ramana Murthy said: “Investigation is ongoing and legal opinions are being sought for further action. So far, a case has been registered against 10 individuals based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s father, Bogedla Basavaiah (70).”