Decision on Cabinet berths, TPCC chief may take more time

HYDERABAD : The much-awaited expansion of the Telangana Cabinet led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the appointment of the next Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief are expected to be delayed by at least one week.

Congress insiders attribute this delay to the high command’s desire to ensure social justice while finalising the Cabinet berths and Revanth’s successor as TPCC chief. The sources indicated that the high command found the proposals by the state leadership falling short of doing justice to community representation and geopolitical balance. For example, one of the proposals is the appointment of another Reddy leader from a district already represented by two ministers from the same community.

The chief minister arrived in the national capital on Wednesday, ostensibly to address various political and official matters, including the Cabinet expansion, and discuss the party’s internal dynamics with the high command.

He is understood to have submitted his opinions during his meeting with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, former AICC president Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal on the sidelines of a programme to welcome BRS general secretary K Keshava Rao into the party fold.

Notably, this was the CM’s second visit to Delhi in a week and had set off speculation that the Cabinet expansion and the appointment of a new TPCC chief were imminent. But the decisions have been deferred by at least a week.

Incidentally, Ashada Masam, as per Hindu calendar, begins from July 7 and is perceived as inauspicious. This may cause further delay.